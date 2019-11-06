Discovery Q3 Earnings Outlook

Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, November 7. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Discovery modeled for quarterly EPS of 83 cents on revenue of $2.68 billion.

Discovery EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 79 cents. Sales were $2.59 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 5.06%. Sales would be up 3.40% from the same quarter last year. Discovery's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.050 0.790 0.79 0.59 EPS Actual 1.610 0.850 0.82 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Discovery stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Discovery is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ffvyqcok