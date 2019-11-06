Q3 Earnings Preview For TripAdvisor

On Wednesday, November 6, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on TripAdvisor management projections, analysts predict EPS of 69 cents on revenue of $459.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, TripAdvisor posted a profit of 72 cents on sales of $458 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 4.17%. Sales would be up 0.34% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the TripAdvisor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.510 0.310 0.3 0.48 EPS Actual 0.450 0.360 0.27 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of TripAdvisor have declined 23.18%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with TripAdvisor. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.