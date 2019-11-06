Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview For TripAdvisor
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Q3 Earnings Preview For TripAdvisor

On Wednesday, November 6, TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on TripAdvisor management projections, analysts predict EPS of 69 cents on revenue of $459.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, TripAdvisor posted a profit of 72 cents on sales of $458 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 4.17%. Sales would be up 0.34% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the TripAdvisor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.510 0.310 0.3 0.48
EPS Actual 0.450 0.360 0.27 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of TripAdvisor have declined 23.18%. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with TripAdvisor. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (TRIP)

Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019
11 Stocks With The Highest Gross Margins
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Expedia Q3 Earnings Outlook