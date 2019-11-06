Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 10:06am   Comments
Share:
Roku Q3 Earnings Preview

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Roku EPS is expected to be around a loss of 28 cents a share, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $256.10 million.

In the same quarter last year, Roku reported an EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $173.38 million. Revenue would be have grown 47.71% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate -0.210 -0.250 0.03 -0.12
EPS Actual -0.080 -0.090 0.05 -0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 142.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Roku stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Roku is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5fn8f7b

Photo courtesy of Roku.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ROKU)

Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2019
Sony To Shutter PlayStation Vue Amid 'Competitive Pay TV Industry'
Bank Of America Is Bullish On Roku
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 28, 2019
Roku To Purchase Dataxu For $150M In Cash And Roku Shares
3 Growth Stocks To Consider Investing In Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; CVS Health Tops Q3 Expectations

'It's On Us,' Twilio CEO Says After Guidance Revision