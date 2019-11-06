Roku Q3 Earnings Preview

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) announces its next round of earnings Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Roku EPS is expected to be around a loss of 28 cents a share, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $256.10 million.

In the same quarter last year, Roku reported an EPS loss of 9 cents on revenue of $173.38 million. Revenue would be have grown 47.71% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.210 -0.250 0.03 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.080 -0.090 0.05 -0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 142.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Roku stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Roku is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5fn8f7b

Photo courtesy of Roku.