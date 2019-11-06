Market Overview

Fossil Group's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 06, 2019 10:03am   Comments
Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Fossil Group analysts model for earnings of 9 cents per share on sales of $553.46 million.

See Also: Google Invades Apple's Wearables Territory With Fitbit Acquisition

Fossil Group reported a profit of 19 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $608.80 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 52.63%. Revenue would be down 9.09% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate   -0.600 1.11 -0.19
EPS Actual -0.040 -0.420 1.01 0.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Fossil Group. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Fossil Group is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/au8mmcqf

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Fitbit

