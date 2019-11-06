Q3 Earnings Outlook For Fitbit

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) releases its next round of earnings Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Fitbit have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 10 cents on revenue of $345.26 million.

See Also: Google Invades Apple's Wearables Territory With Fitbit Acquisition

Revenue would be down 12.28% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.180 -0.220 0.07 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.140 -0.150 0.14 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fitbit stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fitbit is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.