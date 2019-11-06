Baidu's Q3 Earnings Outlook

On Wednesday, November 6, Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Baidu modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.18 on revenue of $3.90 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Baidu reported earnings per share of $2.77 on sales of $4.11 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 57.40% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 5.11% from the same quarter last year. Baidu's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.890 0.530 1.82 2.51 EPS Actual 1.470 0.410 1.92 2.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Baidu stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Baidu is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:15 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/adf6jk9m