Wendy's Q3 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 05, 2019 1:30pm   Comments
Wendy's Q3 Earnings Outlook

Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Wendy's EPS to be near 15 cents on sales of $434.49 million.

In the same quarter last year, Wendy's posted EPS of 17 cents on sales of $400.55 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be down 11.76%. Sales would be up 8.47% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.170 0.110 0.15 0.15
EPS Actual 0.180 0.140 0.16 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Wendy's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Wendy's is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.irwendys.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/Q3-2019-The-Wendys-Company-Earnings-Conference-Call/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

