Q3 Earnings Preview For Papa John's

Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Papa John's reporting earnings of 22 cents per share on sales of $385.76 million.

Papa John's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Sales were $364.01 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.00% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 5.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.290 0.240 0.19 0.22 EPS Actual 0.280 0.310 0.15 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Papa John's are up 4.22%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Papa John's stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.