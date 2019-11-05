Q3 Earnings Preview For Papa John's
Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Papa John's reporting earnings of 22 cents per share on sales of $385.76 million.
Papa John's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Sales were $364.01 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.00% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 5.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.290
|0.240
|0.19
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.280
|0.310
|0.15
|0.2
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Papa John's are up 4.22%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Papa John's stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.