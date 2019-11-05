Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview For Papa John's
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 05, 2019 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
Q3 Earnings Preview For Papa John's

Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Papa John's reporting earnings of 22 cents per share on sales of $385.76 million.

Papa John's EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 20 cents. Sales were $364.01 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.00% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 5.98% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.290 0.240 0.19 0.22
EPS Actual 0.280 0.310 0.15 0.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Papa John's are up 4.22%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Papa John's stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (PZZA)

Crypto Industry Celebrates Bitcoin Whitepaper 11th Anniversary
Revolution Global Welcomes Former NBA Player Jamal Mashburn As Board Advisor
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019
Papa John Founder Says He Wasn't Forced To Retire
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Wendy's Q3 Earnings Outlook