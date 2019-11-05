Q3 Earnings Outlook For CVS Health

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, November 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see CVS Health reporting earnings of $1.77 per share on sales of $63 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CVS Health announced EPS of $1.73 on revenue of $47.27 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 2.31%. Sales would be up 33.28% from the year-ago period. CVS Health's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.690 1.500 2.05 1.71 EPS Actual 1.890 1.620 2.14 1.73

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on CVS Health stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

CVS Health is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.