Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 05, 2019 7:16am   Comments
Share:
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Q3 Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, November 5, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects an EPS loss of 22 cents and sales around $289.41 million.

In the same quarter last year, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted EPS of 16 cents on sales of $294.88 million. Sales would have fallen 1.85% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 0.310 0.500 0.38 0.11 0.48
EPS Actual 1.030 0.190 0.43 0.16 0.46

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.redrobin.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (RRGB)

Red Robin Reiterates That Vintage Capital's Proposal Undervalues The Company
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q3 Earnings Preview For LendingClub

A Preview Of Weight Watchers International's Q3 Earnings