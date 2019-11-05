Q3 Earnings Preview For LendingClub

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 5. Here's Benzinga's look at LendingClub's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, LendingClub analysts model for earnings of 2 cents per share on sales of $486.82 million.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 33.33%. Revenue would be have grown 163.65% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate -0.080 -0.030 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.010 -0.030 -0.01 0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 292.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on LendingClub stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

LendingClub is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/lc/mediaframe/32861/indexr.html