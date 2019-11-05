GW Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Outlook

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 5. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting GW Pharma's loss per share to be near 87 cents on sales of $85.91 million.

In the same quarter last year, GW Pharmaceuticals reported an EPS loss of 23 cents on revenue of $2.42 million. Sales would be have grown 3450.00% from the same quarter last year. GW Pharma's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -2.9 -2.46 EPS Actual -0.060 -0.140 -0.2 -0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on GW Pharma stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GW Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.gwpharm.com/events-and-presentations