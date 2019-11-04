Tapestry Q1 Earnings Preview

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Tapestry earnings will be near 36 cents per share on sales of $1.37 billion, according to analysts.

Tapestry EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 48 cents. Revenue was $1.38 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would have fallen 25.00%. Sales would have fallen 0.80% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.610 0.410 1.11 0.45 0.57 EPS Actual 0.610 0.420 1.07 0.48 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Tapestry stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Tapestry is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.tapestry.com/investors/