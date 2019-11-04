Market Overview

Mylan's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 04, 2019 1:10pm   Comments
Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 5. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Mylan reporting earnings of $1.13 per share on sales of $3.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Mylan reported EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $2.86 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 9.60%. Revenue would be have grown 5.17% from the same quarter last year. Mylan's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.940 0.800 1.36 1.19
EPS Actual 1.030 0.820 1.3 1.25

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Mylan stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Mylan is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

