Preview: Mallinckrodt's Q3 Earnings

On Tuesday, November 5, Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Mallinckrodt earnings will be near $1.98 per share on sales of $774.73 million, according to analysts.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 5.71%. Revenue would be up 21.05% from the same quarter last year. Mallinckrodt's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 2.080 1.710 1.92 1.79 EPS Actual 2.530 1.940 2.18 2.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 87.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Mallinckrodt stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Mallinckrodt is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/de8ogz3n