Q3 Earnings Outlook For Cinemark

Don't be caught off-guard: Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE: CNK) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, November 5.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Cinemark earnings of 50 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $810.48 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Cinemark reported EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $754.24 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 16.28%. Revenue would be up 7.46% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.780 0.280 0.45 0.36 EPS Actual 0.860 0.280 0.31 0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Cinemark stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Cinemark is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.cinemark.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/7358/third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call