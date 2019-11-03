Market Overview

Sprint's Q2 Earning Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
November 03, 2019 6:31pm   Comments
Sprint (NYSE: S) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, November 4. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Sprint have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 2 cents on revenue of $8.17 billion.

See Also: T-Mobile's Solid Results Still Overshadowed By Merger Uncertainty

Revenue would be down 3.12% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate -0.040 -0.010 -0.02 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.020 -0.040 -0.03 0.06

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 1.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Sprint stock as Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sprint is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.sprint.com/news-and-events/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Bausch Health Companies