Preview: Western Union's Q3 Earnings

The Western Union (NYSE: WU) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, October 31. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Western Union will report earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

Western Union reported a per-share profit of 52 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.39 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 11.54%. Revenue would be down 5.62% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.600 0.430 0.49 0.48 EPS Actual 0.450 0.390 0.49 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Western Union stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Western Union is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/western/mediaframe/32719/indexr.html