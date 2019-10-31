A Preview Of Avis Budget Group's Earnings

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Avis Budget Group reporting earnings of $3.65 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

Avis Budget Group reported a profit of $3.33 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.78 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 9.61%. Sales would be have grown 2.95% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.730 -1.000 0.37 3.54 0.57 EPS Actual 0.790 -0.780 0.53 3.33 0.57

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Avis Budget Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.