Shopify's Q3 Earnings Preview

Don't be caught off-guard: Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 29.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Shopify EPS is expected to be around 11 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $384.51 million.

See Also: Amazon Offering Big Shippers Customized Ground Delivery Services At Low Rates

In the same quarter last year, Shopify posted EPS of 4 cents on sales of $270.06 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 175.00%. Revenue would be up 42.38% from the year-ago period. Here's how the Shopify's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.030 -0.050 0.2 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.140 0.090 0.26 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 131.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Shopify stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Shopify is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.