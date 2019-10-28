Market Overview

Pfizer's Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 3:06pm   Comments
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Pfizer's Q3 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Pfizer modeled for quarterly EPS of 62 cents on revenue of $12.26 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Pfizer posted a profit of 78 cents on sales of $13.30 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 20.51% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 7.81% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Pfizer's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.750 0.75 0.64 0.75
EPS Actual 0.800 0.850 0.64 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Pfizer stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pfizer is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/748/31659

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

