Q3 Earnings Preview For GrubHub

GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to GrubHub's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

GrubHub EPS is expected to be around 27 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $330.46 million.

In the same quarter last year, GrubHub reported EPS of 45 cents on revenue of $247.22 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 40%. Revenue would be up 33.67% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.300 0.240 0.28 0.41 EPS Actual 0.270 0.300 0.19 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on GrubHub stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GrubHub is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.