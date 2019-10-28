Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q3 Earnings Preview For GrubHub
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 28, 2019 2:42pm   Comments
Share:

GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to GrubHub's [quarter] earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

GrubHub EPS is expected to be around 27 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $330.46 million.

See Also: Despite Lackluster Quarter, Sell-Side Says Domino's Will Eventually Beat Back New Third-Party Delivery Competition

In the same quarter last year, GrubHub reported EPS of 45 cents on revenue of $247.22 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be down 40%. Revenue would be up 33.67% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.300 0.240 0.28 0.41
EPS Actual 0.270 0.300 0.19 0.45

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on GrubHub stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. GrubHub is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GRUB)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Despite Lackluster Quarter, Sell-Side Says Domino's Will Eventually Beat Back New Third-Party Delivery Competition
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More
DA Davidson: Buy GrubHub On Weakness After Chanos Shorts Stock
Delivering Alpha 2019: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q3 Earnings Preview: Xerox