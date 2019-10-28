Q3 Earnings Preview For Crane

Crane (NYSE: CR) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Crane earnings will be near $1.54 per share on sales of $802.38 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Crane posted a profit of $1.62 on sales of $855.80 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 4.94%. Revenue would be down 6.24% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.560 1.4 1.53 1.46 EPS Actual 1.580 1.450 1.58 1.62

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Crane stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.