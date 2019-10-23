Q2 Earnings Preview For Xilinx

Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Xilinx management projections, analysts predict EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $824.84 million.

In the same quarter last year, Xilinx reported EPS of 87 cents on revenue of $746.25 million. Revenue would be up 10.53% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.940 0.930 0.85 0.76 EPS Actual 0.970 0.940 0.92 0.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Xilinx stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Xilinx is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investor.xilinx.com/events-presentations