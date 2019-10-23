PayPal Q3 Earnings Outlook

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) announces its next round of earnings on Wednesday. Here's Benzinga's look at PayPal's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect PayPal earnings of 65 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $4.35 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, PayPal reported earnings per share of 58 cents on sales of $3.68 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 12.07%. Revenue would be up 18.11% from the year-ago period. PayPal Holdings's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.730 0.680 0.67 0.54 EPS Actual 0.860 0.780 0.69 0.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on PayPal stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PayPal is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nypgd7b7