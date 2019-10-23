Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q1 Earnings Preview For Microsoft
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2019 7:15am   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Microsoft EPS is expected to be around $1.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $32.23 billion.

See Also: Cramer: Is FAAMG The New FAANG?

Microsoft reported a profit of $1.14 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $29.08 billion. Sales would be have grown 10.82% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 1.210 1.000 1.09 0.96
EPS Actual 1.370 1.140 1.1 1.14

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.4%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Microsoft stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Microsoft is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g9cywwf4

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

12 Stocks To Watch For October 23, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2019
Analysts Like Nvidia's EGX Edge Supercomputing Platform, 5G Opportunity
Another ETF Avenue For Video Game Access
Options Trader Danielle Shay On Increasing Awareness, Opportunity In the Markets
Adobe, Microsoft And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 21
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Why Clouds Could Emerge For The Solar ETF

Q3 Earnings Outlook For Ford Motor