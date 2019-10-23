Market Overview

Q3 Earnings Preview For Las Vegas Sands
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2019 7:11am   Comments
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Las Vegas Sands modeled for quarterly EPS of 75 cents on revenue of $3.28 billion.

Las Vegas Sands reported a per-share profit of 77 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.37 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.60% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 2.73% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.780 0.860 0.83 0.81
EPS Actual 0.720 0.910 0.77 0.77

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Las Vegas Sands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Las Vegas Sands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

