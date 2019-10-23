Market Overview

A Preview Of Canadian Pacific Railway's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 23, 2019 7:07am   Comments
On Wednesday, Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Canadian Pacific Railway EPS is expected to be around $3.41, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.50 billion.

Canadian Pacific Railway reported a per-share profit of $3.13 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.44 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.95% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.02% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian Pacific Railway's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 3.200 2.260 3.15 2.81
EPS Actual 3.310 2.090 3.46 3.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Canadian Pacific Railway stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Canadian Pacific Railway is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

