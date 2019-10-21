A Preview Of Del Taco's Q3 Earnings

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) releases its next round of earnings Monday. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Del Taco Restaurants analysts model for earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $119.40 million.

Del Taco Restaurants EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 15 cents. Sales were $117.83 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Monday, quarterly profit would be down 6.67%. Revenue would be up 1.33% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.130 0.060 0.19 0.14 EPS Actual 0.130 0.040 0.18 0.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Del Taco Restaurants stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Del Taco Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.