Hexcel Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 21, 2019 9:21am   Comments
On Monday, Hexcel (NYSE: HXL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Hexcel is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Hexcel analysts model for earnings of 88 cents per share on sales of $599.42 million.

In the same quarter last year, Hexcel posted a profit of 80 cents on sales of $540.50 million. Revenue would be up 10.90% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Hexcel's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 0.890 0.780 0.79 0.78
EPS Actual 0.940 0.840 0.82 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Hexcel stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

12 Cheapest Cash Flow Stocks In The S&P 500

A Preview Of Renasant's Q3 Earnings