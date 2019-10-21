Market Overview

Agree Realty Q3 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 21, 2019 9:13am   Comments
On Monday, Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Agree Realty is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Agree Realty earnings will be near 42 cents per share on sales of $47.69 million, according to analysts.

Agree Realty reported a profit of 72 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $37.31 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be down 41.67%. Revenue would be up 27.83% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate     0.4 0.4
EPS Actual 0.740 0.720 0.71 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.87%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Agree Realty stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

