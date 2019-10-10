Infosys Q2 Earnings Preview

Don't be caught off-guard: Infosys (NYSE: INFY) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, October 11.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Infosys analysts model for earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $3.19 billion.

Infosys EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 13 cents. Revenue was $2.92 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 7.69%. Revenue would be have grown 9.21% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.130 0.13 0.13 0.13 EPS Actual 0.130 0.130 0.12 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Infosys stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Infosys is scheduled to hold the call at 6:15 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.infosys.com/investors/investor-services/Pages/investor-calendar.aspx