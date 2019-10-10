Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Infosys Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 10, 2019 2:55pm   Comments
Share:

Don't be caught off-guard: Infosys (NYSE: INFY) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, October 11.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Infosys analysts model for earnings of 14 cents per share on sales of $3.19 billion.

Infosys EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 13 cents. Revenue was $2.92 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 7.69%. Revenue would be have grown 9.21% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 0.130 0.13 0.13 0.13
EPS Actual 0.130 0.130 0.12 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Infosys stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Infosys is scheduled to hold the call at 6:15 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.infosys.com/investors/investor-services/Pages/investor-calendar.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (INFY)

10 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
9 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Ra Pharmaceuticals Surges Following Acquisition News; Forescout Technologies Shares Fall

Fastenal's Q3 Earnings Preview