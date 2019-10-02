Market Overview

Constellation Brands Q2 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 02, 2019 2:10pm   Comments
On Thursday, October 3, Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Constellation Brands reporting earnings of $2.60 per share on sales of $2.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Constellation Brands reported EPS of $2.87 on revenue of $2.30 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 9.41%. Sales would be have grown 1.78% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 2.060 1.73 2.06 2.6
EPS Actual 2.210 1.840 2.37 2.87

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Constellation Brands stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Constellation Brands is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m637snnd

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

