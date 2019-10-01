Paychex Q1 Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Paychex is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Paychex will report earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $991.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Paychex posted EPS of 67 cents on sales of $862.80 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 1.49%. Sales would be up 14.92% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 EPS Estimate 0.650 0.88 0.63 0.65 EPS Actual 0.630 0.89 0.65 0.67

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 12.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Paychex stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Paychex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i2oaadqm