Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Paychex Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 01, 2019 2:08pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Paychex is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Paychex will report earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $991.54 million.

In the same quarter last year, Paychex posted EPS of 67 cents on sales of $862.80 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 1.49%. Sales would be up 14.92% on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.650 0.88 0.63 0.65
EPS Actual 0.630 0.89 0.65 0.67

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 12.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Paychex stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Paychex is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i2oaadqm

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (PAYX)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 11, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Lamb Weston Q1 Earnings Preview

Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings Preview