Lamb Weston Q1 Earnings Preview
Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, October 2. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Lamb Weston reporting earnings of 78 cents per share on sales of $971.45 million.
Lamb Weston reported a profit of 73 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $914.90 million. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 6.85% increase for the company. Sales would be have grown 6.18% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:
|Quarter
|Q4 2019
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2019
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|EPS Estimate
|0.720
|0.82
|0.72
|0.68
|0.62
|EPS Actual
|0.740
|0.95
|0.8
|0.73
|0.65
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of Lamb Weston are up 9.19%. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lamb Weston stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.
Conference Call
Lamb Weston is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1262075&tp_key=f577cefee1