Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings Preview

Acuity Brands (NYSE: AYI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, October 2. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Acuity Brands modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.84 on revenue of $1.03 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.68 on sales of $1.06 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 5.97%. Sales would have fallen 2.92% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.450 1.81 2.18 2.61 EPS Actual 2.530 1.99 2.32 2.68

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Acuity Brands stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Acuity Brands is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n6wbk4i5