Q4 Earnings Preview For United Natural Foods

On Tuesday, October 1, United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for United Natural Foods is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect United Natural Foods earnings of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $6.42 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

United Natural Foods EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 76 cents. Sales were $2.59 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 31.58% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 147.69% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.520 0.24 0.73 0.85 EPS Actual 0.610 0.44 0.59 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on United Natural Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. United Natural Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.