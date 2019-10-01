Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q4 Earnings Preview For United Natural Foods
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 01, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, October 1, United Natural Foods (NASDAQ: UNFI) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for United Natural Foods is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect United Natural Foods earnings of 52 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $6.42 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

United Natural Foods EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 76 cents. Sales were $2.59 billion. Analysts estimate would represent a 31.58% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 147.69% on a year-over-year basis. United Natural Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.520 0.24 0.73 0.85
EPS Actual 0.610 0.44 0.59 0.76

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on United Natural Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. United Natural Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (UNFI)

26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2019
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
82 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stitch Fix Q4 Earnings Preview