Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stitch Fix Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
October 01, 2019 9:40am   Comments
Share:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 1. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Stitch Fix's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Stitch Fix analysts model for earnings of 4 cents per share on sales of $432.42 million.

See Also: Buy Stitch Fix Amid Record Short Interest, SunTrust Says Ahead Of Q4 Report

In the same quarter last year, Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of 17 cents on sales of $318.30 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 76.47% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 35.86% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate -0.030   0.03 0.04
EPS Actual 0.070 0.12 0.1 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Stitch Fix stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (SFIX)

26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 1, 2019
Buy Stitch Fix Amid Record Short Interest, SunTrust Says Ahead Of Q4 Report
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q1 Earnings Preview For Landec