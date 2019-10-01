Stitch Fix Q4 Earnings Preview

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, October 1. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Stitch Fix's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Stitch Fix analysts model for earnings of 4 cents per share on sales of $432.42 million.

In the same quarter last year, Stitch Fix reported earnings per share of 17 cents on sales of $318.30 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 76.47% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 35.86% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.030 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.070 0.12 0.1 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Stitch Fix stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.