Q1 Earnings Preview For Landec

On Tuesday, October 1, Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Landec have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 16 cents on revenue of $131.14 million.

Landec reported a profit of 1 cent when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $124.67 million. Sales would be have grown 5.19% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.020 0.03 -0.01 0 0.22 EPS Actual 0.120 0.04 0 0.01 0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Landec stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.