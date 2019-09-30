Market Overview

Earnings Preview: McCormick & Co
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 30, 2019 2:36pm   Comments
McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday, Oct. 1. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's third-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.290 and sales around $1.34 billion.

McCormick & Co reported a profit of $1.28 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.34 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 0.78%. Sales would have fallen 0.37% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018
EPS Estimate 1.080 1.03 1.7 1.26
EPS Actual 1.160 1.12 1.67 1.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.22%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on McCormick & Co stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

McCormick & Co is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.mccormick.com/events/event-details/q3-2019-mccormick-company-inc-earnings-conference-call

Posted-In: Earnings News Previews Trading Ideas

 

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

