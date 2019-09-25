Earnings Preview: Rite Aid

On Thursday, Sept. 26, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Rite Aid analysts model for earnings of 7 cents per share on sales of $5.41 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Rite Aid announced EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $5.42 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 800%. Sales would have fallen 0.2% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate -0.070 -0.020 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.140 -0.010 0.01 -0.01

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 545.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Rite Aid stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Rite Aid is scheduled to hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://engage.vevent.com/index.jsp?eid=5295&seid=84#/main/simplify