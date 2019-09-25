FactSet Research Systems's Earnings Preview

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Sept. 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on FactSet Research Systems management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.47 on revenue of $362.57 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 12.27%. Revenue would be up 4.83% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 2.360 2.33 2.29 2.21 EPS Actual 2.620 2.42 2.35 2.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on FactSet Research Systems stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. FactSet Research Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 11 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.factset.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx&eventid=2018124&sessionid=1&key=6E09C0DF3CB1055D17FA4D8813551B99®Tag=&sourcepage=register