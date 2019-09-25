Carnival's Earnings Outlook

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Sept. 26. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's third-quarter earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Carnival earnings of $2.53 per share. Revenue will likely be around $6.16 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.2% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 5.55% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Carnival's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.610 0.44 0.7 2.31 EPS Actual 0.660 0.49 0.7 2.36

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Carnival have declined 28.72%. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Carnival stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Carnival is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kco9q6c8