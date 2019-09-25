Accenture's Earnings Outlook

Don't be caught off-guard: Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) releases its next round of earnings Thursday, Sept. 26. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's fourth-quarter earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Accenture's EPS to be near $1.71 on sales of $11.08 billion.

Accenture EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.58. Revenue was $10.15 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 8.23%. Revenue would be up 9.16% from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 1.890 1.57 1.86 1.56 EPS Actual 1.930 1.73 1.96 1.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Accenture stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Accenture is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/acn/mediaframe/31288/indexr.html