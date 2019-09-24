Market Overview

Nike Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 24, 2019 8:29am   Comments
Nike (NYSE: NKE) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Nike EPS is expected to be around 70 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $10.42 billion.

See Also: Mike Khouw's Nike Options Trade

Nike earnings in the same period a year ago was 67 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $9.95 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 4.48%. Revenue would be have grown 4.74% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 0.660 0.63 0.46 0.62
EPS Actual 0.620 0.68 0.52 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Nike stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Nike is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

