CarMax Q2 Earnings Preview

On Tuesday, September 24, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for CarMax is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

CarMax EPS is expected to be around $1.33, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $5.06 billion.

In the same quarter last year, CarMax reported EPS of $1.24 on revenue of $4.77 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 7.26% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 6.17% from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 1.470 1.06 1 1.21 EPS Actual 1.590 1.13 1.09 1.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on CarMax stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. CarMax is scheduled to hold the call at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.carmax.com/news-releases/calendar-of-events/event-details/2019/Second-fiscal-quarter-ending-August-31-2019/default.aspx