Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Q2 Earnings Preview For BlackBerry
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 23, 2019 2:05pm   Comments
Share:

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting BlackBerry will report a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $265.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, BlackBerry reported earnings per share of 4 cents on sales of $214 million. Revenue would be up 24.16% from the same quarter last year. BlackBerry's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
EPS Estimate 0.000 0.06   0.01
EPS Actual 0.010 0.11 0.05 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on BlackBerry stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

BlackBerry is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (BB)

15 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019
40 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
36 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

3 Concerns Wells Fargo Has With G-III Apparel Group