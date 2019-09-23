Q2 Earnings Preview For BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, September 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are predicting BlackBerry will report a loss of 1 cent per share on revenue of $265.7 million.

In the same quarter last year, BlackBerry reported earnings per share of 4 cents on sales of $214 million. Revenue would be up 24.16% from the same quarter last year. BlackBerry's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 EPS Estimate 0.000 0.06 0.01 EPS Actual 0.010 0.11 0.05 0.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on BlackBerry stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

BlackBerry is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.