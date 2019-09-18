Market Overview

Darden Restaurants Q1 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 18, 2019 2:54pm   Comments
Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, September 19. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q1 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.36 and sales around $2.14 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Darden Restaurants reported earnings per share of $1.34 on revenue of $2.06 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 1.49% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.83% from the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
EPS Estimate 1.720 1.74 0.91 1.24
EPS Actual 1.760 1.8 0.92 1.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Darden Restaurants stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Darden Restaurants is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1007/31427

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

