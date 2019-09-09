Q2 Earnings Preview For Ctrip International

On Monday, September 9, Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ: CTRP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Ctrip will report earnings of 29 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ctrip reported EPS of 29 cents on revenue of $1.11 billion. Revenue would be up 8.81% from the year-ago period. Ctrip's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.240 -0.03 0.27 0.2 EPS Actual 0.440 0.13 0.42 0.29

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Ctrip have declined 7.76%. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Ctrip.com International stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Ctrip is scheduled to hold the call at 8:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zqgpdazq